UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Codere SA :
* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA excluding non recurring items at between 61 million euros ($66.9 million) and 64 million euros compared to Q1 2015 at 70.9 million euros (at official Argentinian pesos rate)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.