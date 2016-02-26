BRIEF-Navient reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million
Feb 26 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Atlantique Vendee SC
* Proposes dividend of 4.46 euros ($4.88) Source text: bit.ly/1Rt9xto Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million
BRASILIA, April 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Tuesday made new concessions to ease passage of an unpopular pension reform bill that has drawn angry demonstrations from labor organizations, including police unions that tried to invade Congress in protest.