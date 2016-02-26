UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 CFAO SA :
* Q4 revenue of 900.0 million euros ($983.97 million), down -5.0 pct on the same prior-year period
* FY operating income 279.0 million euros versus 266.4 million euros year ago
* FY net income attributable to owners of parent eur 106.6 million up by 6.1 pct
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.81 euro per share Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1VISqVQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.