Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :
* Publishes pro forma financial key figures for the combined group for FY 2014/2015
* FY net sales 2,249.6 million Swiss francs ($2.26 billion), net profit 186.7 million francs Source text - bit.ly/215kIey Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9961 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order