Feb 29 Metrofile Holdings Ltd

* Normalised revenue increased by 10,5 pct to r384,3 million. Normalised headline earnings increased by 13,2 pct to r75,5 million

* Both normalised basic earnings per share ("EPS") and normalised headline earnings per share ("HEPS") increased by 12,7 pct to 17,7 cents

* Capital investments of r61,9 million were effected mainly for expansion and included development of a new facility in Mbombela, and purchase of racking and equipment of r30 million required for growth

* Interim gross cash dividend of 11,0 cents per share in respect of period ended 31 December 2015 has been declared payable

* Expects to increase its headline earnings per share for full year