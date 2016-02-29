Feb 29 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Announces that it has reached agreement with American Airlines for extension of important catering and provisioning business

* Total revenue over life of extension is estimated to exceed 100 million Swiss francs ($100 million)

* Agreement covers multiple domestic and international gateway locations, including a two-year extension of business at American Airlines' Los Angeles hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)