Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Parrot SA :
* Q4 revenue 108.2 million euros ($118.38 million) versus eur 80.4 million a year ago
* Q4 EBIT 5.1 million euros versus 4.7 million euros a year ago
* Q4 net profit group share 4.6 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
* Aiming by 2018 to reestablish an operating margin in line with the group's development model, combining sustainable growth and profitability Source text: bit.ly/1KWU99I Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
