Feb 29 Gameloft SE :

* Has unanimously observed that tender offer initiated by Vivendi is against interests of Gameloft

* On Friday Feb. 26, 2016 board has reviewed tender offer filed by Vivendi with french AMF on Feb. 18

* On Vivendi offer - "financial terms of offer which do not reflect Gameloft's intrinsic valuation and future prospects"

* On Vivendi offer - "lack of industrial rationale of this proposed combination"

* On Vivendi offer - "none of Vivendi's businesses can bring attractive synergies to Gameloft"