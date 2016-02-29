Feb 29 Intersport Polska SA :

* From March 1 reduces the number of its shops to 35 from 37 (the number of shops at Dec. 31)

* Stores in Atrium Plejada commercial centre in Bytom and M1 commercial centre in Poznan to be closed due to unsatisfactory sales results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)