Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Entersoft SA :
* FY turnover 9.5 million euro ($10.41 million) versus 9.4 million euro year ago
* FY net profit 806,021 euro versus 1.0 million euro year ago
* FY EBITDA 1.7 million euro versus 2.2 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 1.5 million euro versus 860,180 euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TM8mZx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order