Feb 29 AND International Publishers NV :

* Preliminarily, AND realized 2015 revenue of 6.0 million euros ($6.6 million) and profit of 3.2 million euros

* AND has already locked in revenue for 2016 of at least 6.5 million euros

* AND signs important map license agreement with one of the largest European internet companies

* Signed contract will contribute substantially to revenue in 2016

* On Dec. 2, 2015, that it was in early stage, exploratory conversations with multiple cos on possible offer for all shares

