Feb 29 Trigon Agri A/S

* Fy2015 total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory from continuing operations amounted to EUR 41.8 million (EUR 66.9 million in 2014).

* Fy2015 EBITDA from continuing operations stood at EUR 10.0 million (EUR 16.7 million in 2014).

* Fy2015 net loss was EUR 53.0 million (loss of EUR 13.3 million in 2014)

* Q4 net loss EUR 18.8 million (-10.8)

* Says in order to secure the survival of the Company through these challenging times the Company needs to secure adequate working capital. Accordingly the Company announced an EGM to be held on March 4 to raise additional capital through the issuance of convertible bonds. As all proceeds from divestments are controlled by the bond holders this was deemed to be a necessary course of action coordinated with the Bondholder's Committee.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)