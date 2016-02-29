Feb 29 N Brown Group Plc

* Restatements of debtor impairment provisions and increases to reported profits

* A direct result of a change in technical interpretation of this accounting standard

* An adjustment to reduce net assets at 1 March 2014 by between £45million and £55million

* Net result of adjustments above is an increase to expected profit before tax for year feb 2016 of c.£4-£7mln and of c.£3-£4mln for previous year