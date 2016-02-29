Feb 29 Innofactor Plc :

* Redeems the 3.2 million euros ($3.5 million) hybrid bond in cash

* Bond had no due date, but company had right to redeem it in Feb. 2016.

* Says did not take a new bank loan to redeem hybrid bond Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)