Feb 29 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Q4 net profit of 549,000 euros ($601,484.40) versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 24.4 million euros versus 28.9 million euros year ago

* Group is to build a new whey processing facility in the town of Taurage

* Project is estimated at 26 million euros, with both self-financing and borrowed capital to be used as sources of funding

* The project is scheduled to start in February 2016, with completion date set for Q1 2017

