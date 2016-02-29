UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 29 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Q4 net profit of 549,000 euros ($601,484.40) versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 24.4 million euros versus 28.9 million euros year ago
* Group is to build a new whey processing facility in the town of Taurage
* Project is estimated at 26 million euros, with both self-financing and borrowed capital to be used as sources of funding
* The project is scheduled to start in February 2016, with completion date set for Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.