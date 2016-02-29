Feb 29 Astrazeneca Plc
* AZ enters licensing agreement with cms for plendil
* CMS will pay AstraZeneca $310 million for license to sell
Plendil in china
* Has also entered into an agreement with CMS and its
associated company, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co.,
for divestment of global rights to Imdur outside US
* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca
employees or facilities
* Imdur is a mature medicine for prevention of angina in
patients with heart disease; its global sales outside US were
$57 million in 2015
* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance
for 2016
* AstraZeneca will receive $190 million for rights to Imdur
in all markets outside US
* Divestment is expected to close in Q2 of 2016 and income
from agreement will be reported as core other operating income
