Feb 29 Astrazeneca Plc

* AZ enters licensing agreement with cms for plendil

* CMS will pay AstraZeneca $310 million for license to sell Plendil in china

* Has also entered into an agreement with CMS and its associated company, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co., for divestment of global rights to Imdur outside US

* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities

* Imdur is a mature medicine for prevention of angina in patients with heart disease; its global sales outside US were $57 million in 2015

* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2016

* AstraZeneca will receive $190 million for rights to Imdur in all markets outside US

* Divestment is expected to close in Q2 of 2016 and income from agreement will be reported as core other operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: