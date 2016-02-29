Feb 29 Innofactor Plc :

* Innofactor has signed a market making agreement from March 1st, 2016 onwards with S-Pankki with the same terms as in the old agreement with FIM that ends on February 29, 2016

* The bids and offers quoted by the liquidity provider must be for an amount of shares corresponding to 4,000 euros