Feb 29 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd

* Growth in distributions per share for year ended December 2015 of 10.8 pct and for six months July to December 2015 of 10.5 pct

* Raised r1.2bn of equity by issuing 263,141,110 shares via a rights issue at a discounted price of 457cps cum dividend. This resulted in an antecedent distribution of r52,4m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: