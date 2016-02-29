Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Total Client Services Ltd :
* Suitable replacement for CEO Lindikhaya Sipoyo has not yet been concluded.
* Parties will also continue to discuss and define Lindikhaya's continued future involvement as a specialist consultant to TCS
* Have agreed to extend process of finding CEO replacement and conclusion is expected by 30 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order