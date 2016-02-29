Feb 29 Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat chief financial officer said it will be possible to pay out dividend and debt pre payments at the same time in future;

* "Thanks to debt refinancing we have a great flexibility and I see a chance to prepay the debt and pay out dividend at the same time," Tomasz Szelag told a news conference;

* Earlier Cyfrowy said it expected to return to dividend payouts in 2017.

* Szelag also said he expected future potential free cash flow at 1.2-1.4 billion zlotys per year. 0.9-1.1 billion zlotys will be earmarked on debt re-payments and the rest - up to 0.5 billion zlotys per year - will be earmarked on early debt repayment and dividend. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)