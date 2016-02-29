UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 29 Rigas Autoelektroaparatu Rupnica AS
* FY 2015 net turnover 567,347 euros versus 649,497 euros ($706,652.74) year ago
* FY 2015 profit 47,785 euros versus loss 299,553 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WS2cFf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.