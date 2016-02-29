Feb 29 Sponda Oyj :

* Board of directors of decided on a rights offering of 220.8 million euros ($240.47 million)

* Subscription price is 3.90 euros per offer share

* Says is offering up to 56,615,092 new shares to company's shareholders

* Subscription period will commence on March 7, 2016 at 9:30 am (Finnish time) and end on March 23, 2016 at 4:30 pm (Finnish time)

* Offer shares to be issued in offering represent a maximum of about 20.0 pct of total shares

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to a partial repayment of bridge loan raised for acquisition of forum properties Source text for Eikon:

