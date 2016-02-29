Feb 29 Nexstim Oyj :
* H2 net sales 1.9 million euros ($2.06 million) versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* H2 operating loss 5.4 million euros versus loss 4.7 million euros year ago
* Board of directors proposes not to pay any dividend for FY 2015
* Estimates that sales pipeline will remain strong and expect NBS sales growth in full
financial year of 2016
* Says current cash and cash generated from sales is estimated to be sufficient to finance
company's existing clinical development trials until final results in September 2016
* Says estimates its net sales to grow during FY 2016 and a loss is expected for financial
year
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
