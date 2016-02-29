Feb 29 Deutsche Bank AG
* During first ten business days of tender period,
securities with an aggregate notional value of usd 740 million
were tendered by investors
* expects to record a gain in Q1 of 2016 of approximately
eur 15 million from repurchase of us dollar-denominated
securities
* this is additional to expected positive earnings impact
of approximately eur 40 million from tender offer for
euro-denominated securities
* Aggregate outcome of both tender offers has resulted in
bonds with an aggregate notional value of eur 1.94 billion being
repurchased to date
* Aggregate positive impact on first-quarter 2016 earnings
of approximately eur 55 million
* Tender offer for us dollar-denominated securities remains
open until 11 march 2016
