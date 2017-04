Feb 29 Apranga APB :

* Q4 profit for period of 3.5 million euros ($3.81 million) versus 3.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA of 5.7 million euros, increase of 16.4 pct versus year ago

* Q4 revenue of 45.5 million euros versus 41.2 year ago

* Q4 like-to-like sales 4.8 pct versus  2.1 pct year ago

* Group plans to reach 214 million euros turnover (including VAT) in 2016, or by 7.6 pct more, than actual the year 2015 turnover

* Group plans to open or reconstruct 11-17 stores during 2016, investments are planned to amount to about 3-4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

