Feb 29 Brivais Vilnis As :

* FY 2015 turnover 7.2 million euros ($7.83 million) versus 12.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 loss for period 759,757 euros versus profit of 257,010 euros year ago

* Says has set target to stabilize production and sales in the second half of 2016 through the work done in 2015  Source text : bit.ly/1QnbNUi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)