Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Realtech AG :
* FY operating profit (EBIT) loss 1.4 million euros ($1.52 million) versus loss of about 1.3 million euros year ago
* FY revenue down 6.8 percent at 33.5 million euros
* Sees for 2016 negative EBIT of about 2.5 million euros
* Sees for 2017 slightly positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order