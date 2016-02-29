UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 29 MHP SA :
* Says requisite consents of the holders to implement the amendments were not obtained and amendments will not be implemented
* Says consent payments will not became payable
* Says the consent solicitation was supported by holders of approximately 43 pct in principal aggregate amount of outstanding notes
* Says intends to launch new consent solicitation in respect of the notes on the date hereof which will be on the terms of, and subject to the conditions contained in, a separate consent solicitation memorandum Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.