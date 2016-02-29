Feb 29 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue up 19 pct for six months ended Dec 31

* Revenue at 4.33 billion rand versus 3.63 billion rand a year earlier

* Headline earnings per share were up 17 pct to 94.1 cents per share for 6 mths to Dec 31

* No interim dividend is proposed for period under review