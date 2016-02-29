Feb 29 Apetit Oyj :

* Says signed an agreement for a Finnish commercial paper programme of 100 million euros

* Says company can issue commercial papers with a maturity of less than one year

* Commercial paper for use in financing Apetit's working capital and other short-term finance needs

* Banks arranging commercial paper programme are Danske Bank Plc, Nordea Bank Finland Plc, Pohjola Bank Plc and Svenska Handelsbanken Ab (publ) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)