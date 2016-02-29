BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
Feb 29 Competition and Markets Authority
* UK's CMA considering whether acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange of Trayport Ltd has resulted in lessening of competition Source text for Eikon:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering