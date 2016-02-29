Feb 29 Vertice 360 :

* H2 net sales 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* H2 net loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 2.9 million euros year ago

* FY negative EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus positive EBITDA 17,000 euros year ago

* Net debt 10.0 million euros at end of Dec. 2015 versus 10.2 million euros at end of Dec. 2014

