UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 29 Unibel SA :
* FY revenue of 2.95 billion euro versus 2.78 billion euro ($3.02 billion) a year ago
* Anticipates for FY the same level of operating margin as for H1
* Says net debt should be lowered in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.