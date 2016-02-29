Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Comp SA :
* Q4 revenue 262.8 million zlotys ($65.70 million) versus 173.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit 11.1 million zlotys versus 11.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 9.3 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9997 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order