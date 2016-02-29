Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 29 Txt E Solutions SpA :
* Unit Next Division acquires 79 percent of PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH (PACE)
* Consideration for transaction to be 5.6 million euros ($6.09 million) paid in cash from available liquidity at closing
* The consideration for the transaction will be adjusted with additional cash payments in 2016 and 2017, based on economic results from PACE operations, estimated at about 1.9 million euros
* The transaction is expected to close on or about April 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order