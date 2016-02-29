BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics reports contract award
* Horizon North Logistics Inc. announces recent contract award
Feb 29 Info Yatirim :
* FY 2015 net profit of 2.9 million lira ($978,902.95) versus 1.3 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 345.6 million lira versus 227.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9625 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Horizon North Logistics Inc. announces recent contract award
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75