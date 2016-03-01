BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage:
March 1 Ipsen SA
* Exelixis and Ipsen enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in regions outside the United States, Canada and Japan
* Ipsen will have exclusive commercialization rights for current and potential future cabozantinib indications outside the United States, Canada and Japan
* Exelixis will receive $200 million upfront payment and subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* The agreement also includes up to $545 million of potential commercial milestones and provides for Exelixis to receive tiered royalties up to 26 pct on Ipsen`s net sales of cabozantinib in its territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of directors says it stands behind CEO Munoz in the wake of passenger dragging incident