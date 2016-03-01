March 1 Marine Harvest says:

* Has experienced a severe algae bloom in Chilean operations in Region X

* Says have stocked 2.9 mill fish at these sites and average live weight ranges from 1.5 kg to 2.5 kg

* Says approximately 1.2 mill fish has currently suffered mortality

* Says biomass is insured Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)