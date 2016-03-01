March 1 bet-at-home.com AG :

* FY increase of 13.6 pct in gross gaming revenues to 121.6 million euros ($132.2 million) (FY 2014: 107.0 million euros)

* FY EBITDA increased to level of 31.7 million euros from previous year (FY 2014: 26.7 million euros)

* FY EBIT increased by 5.0 million euros, to level of 30.8 million euros (FY 2014: 25.8 million euros)

* FY EBT amounted to sum of 32.9 million euros, which was about 5.5 million euros higher than comparative value from previous year (FY 2014: 27.5 million euros)

* FY net gaming revenues reached level of 100.3 million euros, which represents an increase over previous year (FY 2014: 94.7 million euros)

* For fiscal year 2016, management board expects from a current perspective an ebitda at level of about 30.0 million euros

* Gross gaming revenues will increase by 10 pct and reach level of 134.0 million euros in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)