March 1 International Energy Insurance Co Plc :

* Says board on Feb. 4, 2016 reviewed employment of Roseline Ekeng and Paul Ekpenisi and passed resolution for their removal

* Says board replaced Peter Irene as Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director

* Peter Irene replaces Roseline Ekeng as CEO/Managing Director