BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd :
* Has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension
* Also requested certain rulings from JSE regarding, inter alia, acquisition of Bluezone Portfolio and other previously announced transactions
* Co continues with its intention to work constructively and positively with jse to resolve any and all outstanding issue
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan