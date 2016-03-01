March 1 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd :

* Has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension

* Also requested certain rulings from JSE regarding, inter alia, acquisition of Bluezone Portfolio and other previously announced transactions

* Co continues with its intention to work constructively and positively with jse to resolve any and all outstanding issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)