BRIEF-CASI Pharmaceuticals reports on enrollment status of ENMD-2076 phase 2 study in triple-negative breast cancer
* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076
March 1 Co Don AG :
* Comprehensive income 2015 (net loss for year) is still negative due to strategic investments to obtain EU marketing authorisation
* 2015 EBITDA without strategic costs of marketing authorisation - improved hugely on financial year 2014 (-557,000 euros) to reach break-even Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits