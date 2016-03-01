March 1 Barclays Africa Group Ltd

* Diluted heps increased 10% to 1 686 cents for period ended dec. 31

* Revenue grew 6% to r67.2 billion for period ended dec. 31

* Credit impairments increased 10% to r6,9 billion resulting in a 1,05% credit loss ratio for period ended dec. 31 from 1,02%

* Pre-provision profit increased 8% to r29,5 billion for period ended dec. 31

* Declared a 8% higher full year ordinary dividend per share of 1 000 cents

* "We expect global growth of 3,1% in 2015, supported by consumption in advanced economies"

* Economic growth in south africa is forecast to have slowed to 1,3% in 2015 from 1,5% in 2014

* "While risks of a global recession have abated, a meaningful acceleration in growth is unlikely"

* "We forecast 3,3% global growth in 2016, but outlook remains fragile, with risks tilted to downside"

* "We forecast a further 75bps of interest rate increases this year and expect gdp growth to slow to 0,9%" for south africa

* "We expect low single digit loan growth, with rest of africa growing faster than south africa"

* Group's net interest margin should decline slightly, credit loss ratio is expected to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: