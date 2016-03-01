March 1 Cashbuild Ltd

* Revenue r4.51 billion for six months ended dec. 31 versus r3.97 billion year ago

* Basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share increased by 3%. Net asset value per share has shown a 9% increase, from 5 389 cents (december 2014) to 5 867 cents

* Operating profit 267.81 million for six months ended dec. 31 versus r250.02 million year ago

* With revenue for first six weeks trading since period end having increased by 16% from comparable six weeks, management remains positive about top line trading prospects for financial period.