March 1 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Appoints Roland Fischer as group CEO
* Has named Roland Fischer as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Oerlikon Group, effective March 1, 2016
* Brice Koch will leave the company
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.