BRIEF-CASI Pharmaceuticals reports on enrollment status of ENMD-2076 phase 2 study in triple-negative breast cancer
* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076
March 1 Ipsen SA :
* Proposal of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share
* FY core diluted EPS of 2.78 euros, up 25.3 pct, and sound cash flow generation with closing cash of 214.0 million euros
* FY group sales 1.44 billion euros ($1.57 billion) versus 1.27 billion euros year ago
* Core operating income totaled 322.5 million euros in 2015, up 23.8 pct
* In 2015, primary care reached 329.7 million euros, down 1.1 pct year-on-year
* Closing cash reached 214.0 million euros over period, compared to 180.1 million euros in 2014
* Sees specialty care sales growth year-on-year in excess of 10.0 pct in 2016
* Sees slight primary care sales growth year-on-year in 2016
* Sees core operating margin of around 21 pct in 2016
* Upgrades its sales targets and confirms its core operating margin objective for 2020
* 2020 outlook: sales in excess of 2.0 billion euros, driven by cabozantinib sales in 2019 and 2020
* Guides core operating margin beyond 26 pct for 2020 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits