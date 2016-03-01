March 1 Innofactor Plc :

* Q4 net sales 12.6 million euros ($13.71 million) versus 12.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.5 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes that no dividend be distributed for the financial period of 2015

* Net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2016 are estimated to increase significantly from 2015