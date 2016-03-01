March 1 Glencore Plc

* JSE: GLN - preliminary results 2015

* FY adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 billion, down 32 pct on 2014

* FY marketing EBITDA down 11 pct to $2.7 billion

* FY industrial EBITDA down 38 pct to $6.0 billion

* "Targeting to capture a further $400 million of savings during 2016"

* 2016 industrial capital expenditure has been cut a further $300 million to $3.5 billion.

* Available liquidity of $15.2 billion at year end

* Net Debt of $25.9 billion at year end

* Are confident of achieving $4-5 billion of asset disposals during remainder of 2016

* Net funding and net debt targets for end of 2016 are $32-33 billion and $17-18 billion respectively

* Are targeting net funding of <$30 billion and net debt of c.$15 billion by end of 2017

* Exceptional charges attributable to Glencore equity holders of $5.8 billion primarily related to impairments