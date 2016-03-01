UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
March 1 Ashtead Group Plc
* group rental revenue up 17%
* nine month pre-tax profit 2 of £482m, up 20% at constant exchange rates
* £932m of capital invested in business (2015: £783m)
* expect full year results to be in line with our expectations and board looks forward to medium term with confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.