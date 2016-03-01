March 1 Ashtead Group Plc

* group rental revenue up 17%

* nine month pre-tax profit 2 of £482m, up 20% at constant exchange rates

* £932m of capital invested in business (2015: £783m)

* expect full year results to be in line with our expectations and board looks forward to medium term with confidence