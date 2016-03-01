March 1 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :

* Gets order for over 500,000 euros ($543,450.00) from BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) 

* Order expected to be delivered in H1 2016

* To produce set of equipment for the casting of a BMW 4-cylinder gasoline engine crankcase Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)